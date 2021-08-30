Signage for new £12.7m leisure centre revealed

Published: 2:30 PM August 30, 2021

The new signage on the outside wall of The Reef leisure centre in Sheringham. - Credit: NNDC

Striking new signage has appeared on the sign of a pool and leisure centre in Sheringham, which is soon due to open.

Above the signage for The Reef Leisure Centre in Weybourne Road is the facility's new logo, which meshes a human figure in an active pose with an image of bladderwrack, a type of seaweed which can be found off Sheringham.

Inside The Reef leisure centre in Sheringham, which is being outfitted. - Credit: NNDC

Work is progressing apace inside the £12.7m building, with its 70-station gym and other areas currently being outfitted.

The Reef will have two pools – a 25m main pool and a smaller teaching pool – as well as a 'splash pad' children's play area.

North Norfolk District Council is having the centre built to replace the Splash leisure centre, which was demolished earlier this year.

The council has not yet confirmed an opening date for The Reef, but the centre should open some time in September.



