Am dram group's pier return hailed as a Shrek-tacular success

Emmie Wright as Fiona with other cast members form CSODS's production of Shrek The Musical.

The reception to a production of Shrek The Musical at Cromer Pier could be described as nothing short of a fairy-tale.

The CSODS (Cromer and Sheringham Operatic Society) show met rave reviews and packed houses, in a welcome return to the Pavilion Theatre stage after two years of Covid cancellations.

Robin Taylor, CSODS's chairman, said: "We're so pleased, especially with this being our first big comeback.

Emmie Wright as Princess Fiona and Joseph Betts as Shrek in CSODS's production of Shrek The Musical.

"We're at about 97pc capacity for the shows- it's our third-best selling show in the last 40 years.

"We had so much great feedback and messages from people, including complete strangers who emailed just to say they couldn't believe how good the quality was for an amateur group.

"We were pretty amazed because we didn't know how people were going to respond after you-know-what, and what theatre-going habits were going to be like."

Among the stars of CSODS's production of Shrek The Musical were Emmie Wright as Fiona, Daniel Smith as Donkey and Joseph Betts as Shrek.

The show had a cast of around 40 actors, many of whom played several roles. Costumes were provided by Norwich-based costumer Daniel Smith - who ended up taking the role of Donkey.

Reviewer Andrea Taylor said a highlight was "Fiona and the tap-dancing rats" and her daughter enjoyed the finale "which had everyone on their feet".

Andreas Yiasimi with Joseph Betts as Shrek, from the CSODS's production at Cromer Pier.

Town and district councillor Andreas Yiasimi took the roles of the Big Bad Wolf and Duloc.

Mr Yiasimi said: "This remarkable society couldn't have made a more spectacular comeback, with a packed theatre each evening. "I'm overjoyed it was another CSODS success story, long may it continue."

Mr Taylor said the show had something for the whole family.

Andreas Yiasimi took the roles of the Big Bad Wolf and Duloc in the production of Shrek The Musical at Cromer Pier.

He said: "There were lots of very bright and colourful scenes which helped keep the children entertained as it can be difficult getting the younger ones to sit still for two-and-a-half hours."

CSODS's next show will be at Sheringham Little Theatre in October - a drama called Breaking the Code about the scientist Alan Turing.

This will be followed by a comedy at the Sheringham theatre in February. Next year's musical at the pier will be Evita.

Mr Taylor added: "That will be something different for us because we've never tackled a Lloyd Webber show before."

Fairy-tale characters in CSODS's production of Shrek The Musical.




