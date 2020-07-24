‘Everybody is sensible and compliant’ - shoppers praised for mask wearing

Shoppers have been praised by traders for listening to the new government rules on masks. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A town’s shoppers have been praised by traders for their reaction to new rules ordering the wearing of masks in shops.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new art gallery, downstairs at Showcase Gallery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The new art gallery, downstairs at Showcase Gallery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The small handful of shoppers in North Walsham on Friday morning all had masks in hand and shopkeepers have been more than happy to welcome them in, or offer them a mask if they do not have one.

Colin Page of CD Page Tobacconists said people had clearly listened to the new rules and the majority were wearing masks, however he said he doesn’t really see what difference it would make in his shop as he is only letting one person in at a time.

He said: “I don’t really see it as my job to police anyone, we’re only letting one customer in and one customer out so I doubt I would challenge anyone if they weren’t wearing a mask, but so far most people are wearing them.”

JB Postle’s electrical shop said everybody that had been in the shop had been wearing a mask and said no one had made any complaints about the new rules.

North Walsham shops carry on under lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske North Walsham shops carry on under lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A member of staff who did not wish to be named said: “People are coming in with masks and we’re offering people who haven’t got one the chance to buy a mask from us.

You may also want to watch:

“Everybody that we’ve seen this morning has been wearing a mask and everyone is polite and going with the new rules, we haven’t had any moaners yet, but obviously you will get some.”

Bob White of Showcase Gallery said everyone who had visited his shop had been wearing a mask and added that he had been stocking up on masks for customers who are not aware of the new rules, but so far he had not had to sell any.

Shoppers have been praised by traders for listening to the new government rules on masks. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Shoppers have been praised by traders for listening to the new government rules on masks. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mr White said that while shoppers had to wear masks, he would not be asking his staff to as they were protected by a large screen.

He said: “In typical fashion with this town, everybody is compliant, we have got masks if people are caught short and we’re happy to let people have them for £1.50 each which is only cost price.

“I’m not expecting any great problems, the people that serve in the shop don’t have to wear them, we’ve been behind screens for months now, which is how we’ve been handling it.

“There hasn’t been a problem, everybody in North Walsham is sensible and compliant.”

Shoppers have been praised by traders for listening to the new government rules on masks. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Shoppers have been praised by traders for listening to the new government rules on masks. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

One shopper who did not wish to be named said: “I think it’s the right thing to be doing when you look at all the other countries, they’ve been wearing them, the only thing I would say is why has it taken this long.”