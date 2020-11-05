‘Lockdown has to be done’ - Cromer shares it thoughts on lockdown

The sun shone down on Cromer as people hit the town’s high street hoping to buy a last few items before all non-essential shops closed.

We spoke to those out and about to get their thoughts on the second lockdown and to test the mood of the town.

Pat, 71, and Alan, 69, Nixon from Cromer said, they supported the lockdown: “You have got to realise what’s happening and just be careful that’s all.

“The one thing people are worried about is second homes and if people come down here, but on the whole we’re not worried.

“Not being able to see the grandchildren this year [is difficult] but one year won’t make a difference, there’s always next year,” they said.

Jean Dobson, 65, from Cromer, who was out getting a few items before the shops closed said she felt the second lockdown was necessary.

She said: “I’m getting ready for Christmas, you don’t know when things are going to open up again.

“I think [lockdown] is sad but it has to be done. I was surprised when it got announced, it came so quickly but I’d been expecting it, better to have it now and hopefully get back to some sort of normality.”

Ms Dobson said she was glad restrictions during the second lockdown would not be as strict as in the initial March lockdown.

She said: “There’s a lot of community support and at least you can go out and meet somebody outside this time, it’s going to make a massive difference.”

Charlie Gold, also out shopping on Wednesday, said he had noticed the Cromer’s shops were busier but hadn’t seen any evidence of panic buying.

The 71-year-old said: “I think lockdown was the right call, I think it should be longer [than a month]. “It won’t do any harm over Christmas.”

However, Margaret Collings, 71, did think people had been panic buying.

She said: “I do think a lot of people are panicking, a lot of people doing Christmas shopping, trying to get bits and pieces.”