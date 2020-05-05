‘Shielded’ woman virtually walking to Surrey with husband for charity

Sue Gresham having a break from one of her circuits. Picture: Sue Gresham Archant

A woman who has been advised to “shield” herself at home for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is virtually walking to Surrey with her husband for charity.

Sue Gresham has a rare autoimmune condition and has to take steroids and other strong medication to suppress her immune system.

She said: “To keep our fitness levels up, Simon and I doing a power-walk around the outside of our house and we’ve set ourselves a challenge.

“We’re aiming to each walk the equivalent mileage of the journey from Elliott Close, Holt to Oxted, Surrey for a virtual visit to Simon’s mother, who we haven’t seen since January.

“That’s about 125 miles, about 5,000 circuits of our house. Depending on when our lockdown ends or when the trainers wear out, we might even attempt the return trip.”

The couple are raising money for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals charity.

For more information, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/Sue-Gresham

