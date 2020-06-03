Search

Shielded woman’s 125-mile virtual walk for hospital charity

PUBLISHED: 16:24 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 03 June 2020

Sue Gresham having a break from one of her circuits. Picture: Sue Gresham

Sue Gresham having a break from one of her circuits. Picture: Sue Gresham

Archant

A woman who is shielding at home during the coronavirus pandemic has completed a 125-mile virtual walk with her husband.

Sue Gresham, from Holt, has a rare autoimmune liver condition and has to take steroids and other strong medication.

The walk raised more than £2,500 for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity.

Mrs Gresham said: “In any other circumstances, Simon and I would be volunteering to help others, so we wanted to do something in whatever way we could for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and particularly for my consultant and his liver research team who’ve looked after me since 2011.

“We set ourselves the challenge of each walking the equivalent mileage of the journey from Holt to Oxted, Surrey for a virtual visit to Simon’s mother, by walking around the outside of our house, which we thought would be about 5,000 or more circuits.”

The couple completed their challenge this week, walking the 125 miles in 48 days, and 330,582 steps.

MORE: ‘Shielded’ woman virtually walking to Surrey with husband for charity

They said they intend to keep walking.

Mrs Gresham added: “Depending on when our lockdown ends or when the trainers wear out, we might even attempt the return trip or, at least, a virtual walk from Holt to the hospital to hand over the money.

“We’re bowled over by the very generous support we’ve received already but, all the time we’re walking, we’d love for people to keep giving because we know that so many people in Norfolk will owe so much to the NNUH, either for care in the past or in times to come.”

Lynn Crombie, from N&N Hospitals Charity, said: “We have been following Sue and Simon’s progress over the weeks and we are so grateful to them for supporting the charity and, in turn, the staff and patients at our hospital.

“People have been carrying out exceptional challenges during this unprecedented period and this is another example of how amazing our fundraisers are.”

Donations can be made at https://justgiving.com/fundraising/Sue-Gresham

For more information about the N&N Hospitals Charity, go to www.nnuh.org.uk

