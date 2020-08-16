“Black water everywhere”: Woman fights back tears as floods hit her home

Angeline Connolly in her front room which was flooded after torrential rain in Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A Norfolk woman has described how she held back her tears after finding her home flooded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angeline Connolly whose house and garden were flooded after torrential rain in Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Angeline Connolly whose house and garden were flooded after torrential rain in Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Angeline Connolly from Child’s Way, Sheringham, returned home from walking her dog to find her front room ruined by floods as heavy rain hit the coast.

Storms over Sheringham caused havoc on Sunday, with traffic brought to a standstill, three sinkholes opening up and homes and businesses forced to fight floodwater.

Mrs Connolly was out walking her dog, Lucy, at 9am on Sunday morning and when she returned home, just after ten, she couldn’t open the front door because of the water in the room.

When she tried the back gate, water had moved her plant pots, blocking it and stopping her from opening that also.

Archie Brewster, eight, starts to clean up the conservatory floor of his great grandmother, Angeline Connolly's house after water flooded through her home and garden in Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archie Brewster, eight, starts to clean up the conservatory floor of his great grandmother, Angeline Connolly's house after water flooded through her home and garden in Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I nearly broke down in tears,” the 76-year-old said.

When she could not get into her house, she ran down the road and asked for help from a council worker. He pushed through the gate and helped her back into her house.

When she entered the room, she said it was like a “pool of black water”.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Connolly had her front room redecorated just last year, including new furniture, curtains and carpet, which has been completely ruined.

“When you come back here and see this when you are all alone it is devastating,” she said.

“This has just turned my world upside down.”

A neighbour tried to help Mrs Connolly clear some of the water by bringing round his carpet cleaner. She said it had little effect.

Angeline Connolly from Sherringham returned home from walking her dog to find her front garden flooded. Picture: Diane Brown Angeline Connolly from Sherringham returned home from walking her dog to find her front garden flooded. Picture: Diane Brown

“It just kept filling up and up with water; there was no end to it.”

Her family joined her at the home, comforting her through the ordeal and helping her plan her next steps.

North Norfolk District Council told Mrs Connolly that she could not stay in her home and offered to put her in a hotel.

She is instead staying with family in Norfolk.

Other homes and businesses were affected across the town as the severe weather hit.

The Tesco Superstore on Cromer Road was closed after flooding, as was the town’s fire station.