Published: 10:43 AM October 9, 2021

The proposed site for a new development of 24 affordable houses and a care home in Weybourne Road in Sheringham. - Credit: Google

A development of 24 houses and a 70-bed care home in Sheringham has been described as a "win-win" for the town.

The scheme, called West Wood, would be located in Weybourne Road, next to The Reef, the town's new £12.7m pool and leisure centre which is due to open this year.

A planning application has not yet been submitted, as the bid is still in the pre-planning phase and the developers are asking for feedback.

Land off Weybourne Road in Sheringham could see a mixed development of affordable houses and a care home. - Credit: Google

The site, over 19 acres at the western entrance to the town, is currently owned by Hollands Sheringham.

If planning permission is granted, the land would be sold to Flagship Homes, with half of the funds then granted to Sheringham Town Council.

The remaining money would be donated to charities including Sheringham and District Sports Association and Woodfields School.

You may also want to watch:

The response has been positive, with one woman saying: "I can’t help but feeling excited and hopeful for the young and elderly of Sheringham."

Another commented: "It's definitely a win-win for the town."

The plans can be viewed at www.sheringhamwestwood.co.uk, until October 27.