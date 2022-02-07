'It's beautiful' - Ukrainian Lego lover's Norfolk railway design
A Ukrainian man is hoping a piece of Norfolk is immortalized in Lego after being inspired to create a replica of one of the county's railway signal boxes.
Anton Kushnir lives in Kiev and has never been to the UK - but while researching a project for Lego Ideas, a website which allows users to submit ideas for Lego products to be turned into actual sets, he fell in love with a signal box in Sheringham.
The 35-year-old said: “I decided to make a signal box as I like those buildings very much. In my opinion they have the spirit of railway journeys from the steam era.
“The task was to find a real signal box or create my own and I decided to search for some inspiration with Google.
“After some period of searching I found Sheringham West Signal Box and just fell in love with it," he said.
Mr Kushnir then found more photos and looked at videos of the building, taking two days to create the replica in Lego digital designer.
His model currently has 1,400 votes. Reaching 10,000 supporters will qualify it for the next stage where it would be officially reviewed by Lego before potentially being made into a commercially-available set.
Sheringham West signal box was originally located at Wensum Junction just outside Norwich Thorpe station. In 1982 it was moved to the North Norfolk Railway where it controls Sheringham station.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re really impressed by the Lego signal box which has clearly been designed and built with a lot of care and attention to detail.
"We wish the designer every success to gain the 10,000 votes needed for it to be considered as an official Lego set. Good luck!”
Mr Kushnir also said he wanted to honour his grandfather who worked on the railway in southeast Russia for 40 years after the Second World War.
He said that automation of railways has meant that signal boxes are gradually disappearing and that he wanted to create one with Lego so that children could have the opportunity to play with such a set.
“And why shouldn’t it look like Sheringham signal box, because it is beautiful," he added.
Mr Kushnir’s model can be seen by visiting the Lego Ideas website or by clicking here.