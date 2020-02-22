Search

Thousands turn out for Viking Festival finale

PUBLISHED: 19:33 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:33 22 February 2020

Flame torch-wielding warriors on the march at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Flame torch-wielding warriors on the march at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham's eighth annual Scira Viking Festival drew to a spectacular close, with crowds in their thousands turning out to watch more than 150 re-enactors accompany a 28ft longship through the town for a ceremonial boat-burning on the beach.

Flame torch-wielding warriors on the prom at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors on the prom at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A parade led by a group of flame torch-wielding warriors made its way down the high street on Saturday night, closely followed by the wooden boat, which was ferried on a trailer to the seafront by a team of re-enactors led by festival founder Colin Seal.

Families lined the promenade and clifftops to watch as re-enactors from Gorelston-based Wuffa Viking and Saxon Re-enactment Society set the boat alight with their torches before firing flaming arrows into the blazing vessel.

Flame torch-wielding warriors on the prom at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors on the prom at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Town mayor Madeleine Ashcroft said the festival was a "tremendous boost" to the town.

She added: "It brings the whole community together, it helps the local economy and it showcases Sheringham for the rest of the year."

Flame torch-wielding warriors march down the high street at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors march down the high street at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Earlier in the day, have-a-go axe-throwing, Dark Age handicrafts and pitched battles between rival warriors were just some of the attractions.

Flame torch-wielding warriors line the high street at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors line the high street at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Flame torch-wielding warriors march down the high street at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors march down the high street at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Flame torch-wielding warriors on the march at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors on the march at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Flame torch-wielding warriors on parade at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors on parade at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Festival founder Colin Seal (left) accompanying the longship to the seafront for the ceremonial boat-burning. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFestival founder Colin Seal (left) accompanying the longship to the seafront for the ceremonial boat-burning. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The 28ft longship on its way to the seafront. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe 28ft longship on its way to the seafront. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Flame torch-wielding warriors on the prom at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors on the prom at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The boat burning on the beach at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe boat burning on the beach at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Flame torch-wielding warriors on the march at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors on the march at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Flame torch-wielding warriors on the march at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFlame torch-wielding warriors on the march at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

