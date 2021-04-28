Town hall sale confirmed as Covid volunteers praised at meeting

Published: 6:47 AM April 28, 2021

Sheringham's former town hall building has been sold, but what will happen to the proceeds remains to be seen.

Town mayor Madeleine Ashcroft announced that the landmark 1901 building had now been sold, having been put on the market over a year ago.

Mrs Ashcroft did not reveal who the buyer was or how much the hall had sold for, but it had an asking price of £345,000.

It was reported in January that the building was 'under offer' and the buyer, an investor, was looking to rent it out, initially as office space but with a plan to turn it into flats.

The council moved to the community centre in Holway Road in 2019 in a bid to cut costs and improve accessibility.

Mrs Ashcroft said it was yet to be decided what would happen with the money from the sale.

She said: "There will be a consultation to consider projects to be funded by the town hall sale proceeds.

"The artwork and artefacts from the town hall have been taken into the the hands of the museum in order to ensure appropriate conservation and to allow the public to view it all as an added attraction".

Also at the meeting, which was attended by more than 40 people via Zoom, Mrs Ashcroft praised the resilience and spirit the town had shown through the pandemic, and thanked volunteers who had worked to help others.

She said: "It has been one of the most challenging and difficult years in living memory. Hopefully though, with an easing of the constraints in sight I would like to commend each and every person for getting through this and for the efforts we have undertaken in making sure we abide by the rules to keep each other safe."

Mrs Ashcroft also spoke out against bullying in the community.

"This is not the way to help our town, or council or community to thrive," she said.



Community awards were announced for Sheringham Carnival and National Trust volunteer Paula Prince and vaccination centre volunteer Janet Eastwood.

Mrs Ashcroft said an award would also be given to Jane Garry, "in recognition of her support to residents in the town during the Covid-19 pandemic. You're on your bike all day every day as far as we can see, you've done very well."

Reports were given by PC Ian Smith; Tim Groves from Sheringham Museum; Sadie Houghton, who spoke about the town's new community fridge; Rob Spray, who spoke bout the town's new snorkel trail and Hazel Beazley, who gave a youth report.