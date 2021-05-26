Fresh faces sought as council turns over new leaf

Published: 4:38 PM May 26, 2021

Sheringham's newly-elected mayor, Peter Ratcliffe, and deputy, Sue Brisbane, have called for residents to consider joining the town council. - Credit: Supplied

Residents of Sheringham who want to 'give something back' to their community have been urged to consider joining the town council, ahead of an election for three new councillors.

It follows a year which has seen the council mired in controversies including a defamation claim and allegations of bullying.

Peter Ratcliffe, the Sheringham's newly-elected mayor, and deputy Sue Brisbane, said new councillors were needed to help the town council "turn over a new leaf" and get onto a more positive track.

"We're looking for a bit of help to change the narrative and celebrate Sheringham a bit more," Mr Ratcliffe said. "The feedback that I'm getting is that people in the town have an appetite to move forward, and that's very much what we're about.

"Being on the town council is a really good opportunity to influence what's happening in our local community."

Ms Brisbane added: "For me, it's an opportunity to make a difference and feel like you're really doing something for the town that gives us so much."

Mr Ratcliffe, who previously served 37 years in the offshore gas industry, said his vision was to make the council "gold standard" by listening to residents and implementing a plan for the town focused on resources which would provide value to ratepayers.

The new mayor said he believed the council should not "lack ambition" in what it looks to achieve.

Mr Ratcliffe said they would soon be looking to run surgeries for people to raise issues with councillors, and a new town clerk would "bring some much needed extra resource" to the council.

There is one vacancy for Sheringham North ward and two for Sheringham South.

The window for nominations closes at 4pm on Friday, June 4. Nomination papers can ben downloaded from www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent/parish-and-community-council-elections-in-england-and-wales. They must be delivered by hand to the returning officer at the North Norfolk District Council offices in Holt Road, Cromer before the deadline.

Mr Ratcliffe and Ms Brisbane said they were happy to talk to anyone interested in joining the council, their contact details can be found on the town council's website.

If any election is contested, a poll will take place on Thursday, July 1.