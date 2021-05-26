News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Fresh faces sought as council turns over new leaf

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:38 PM May 26, 2021   
Supplied

Sheringham's newly-elected mayor, Peter Ratcliffe, and deputy, Sue Brisbane, have called for residents to consider joining the town council. - Credit: Supplied

Residents of Sheringham who want to 'give something back' to their community have been urged to consider joining the town council, ahead of an election for three new councillors.

It follows a year which has seen the council mired in controversies including a defamation claim and allegations of bullying.

Peter Ratcliffe, the Sheringham's newly-elected mayor, and deputy Sue Brisbane, said new councillors were needed to help the town council "turn over a new leaf" and get onto a more positive track.

"We're looking for a bit of help to change the narrative and celebrate Sheringham a bit more," Mr Ratcliffe said. "The feedback that I'm getting is that people in the town have an appetite to move forward, and that's very much what we're about.

"Being on the town council is a really good opportunity to influence what's happening in our local community."

Ms Brisbane added: "For me, it's an opportunity to make a difference and feel like you're really doing something for the town that gives us so much."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ratcliffe, who previously served 37 years in the offshore gas industry, said his vision was to make the council "gold standard" by listening to residents and implementing a plan for the town focused on resources which would provide value to ratepayers.

The new mayor said he believed the council should not "lack ambition" in what it looks to achieve.

Most Read

  1. 1 Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise
  2. 2 Plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes and primary school put to public
  3. 3 Pub set to be reopened for the first time in four years
  1. 4 Music studio, cafe and sensory room set for former bank
  2. 5 Councillor quits Lib Dem group over 'lack of direction'
  3. 6 Horse-riding restrictions on Holkham beach to continue
  4. 7 'Have a bit of respect' - Village fears summer of parking woes
  5. 8 Pub gallery launches exhibition of photos 'to start an argument'
  6. 9 New £750 CCTV camera to be installed in car park where hit and run happened
  7. 10 First family moves into newly renovated council accommodation

Mr Ratcliffe said they would soon be looking to run surgeries for people to raise issues with councillors, and a new town clerk would "bring some much needed extra resource" to the council. 

There is one vacancy for Sheringham North ward and two for Sheringham South. 

The window for nominations closes at 4pm on Friday, June 4. Nomination papers can ben downloaded from www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/candidate-or-agent/parish-and-community-council-elections-in-england-and-wales. They must be delivered by hand to the returning officer at the North Norfolk District Council offices in Holt Road, Cromer before the deadline.  

Mr Ratcliffe and Ms Brisbane said they were happy to talk to anyone interested in joining the council, their contact details can be found on the town council's website

If any election is contested, a poll will take place on Thursday, July 1.

Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A USAF F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath. Photograph Simon Parker

Norfolk Live

Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Sup Shack, a paddle board hire business that was launched in Sheringham in 2020 by Lewis Gray and Sam James

'Ugly' seafront shipping container rejected by planners

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
munjac deer

Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Peter Ratcliffe is the new mayor of Sheringham Town Council.

New mayor and deputy mayor for seaside town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus