Artist to paint one mural every week in coastal town

Colin Seal and his completed train mural in Sheringham. Pictures: Gareth Gabriel Archant

A Sheringham artist whose latest work depicts a train that runs on the North Norfolk Railway (NNR) plans to paint a mural a week in the town.

Colin Seal, whose eye-catching murals can be seen at venues ranging from shops and cafes to a playground, has just completed the work at the newly renovated bus shelter.

The B12 train, which was bought in 1995, is used on the NNR.

He finished the work, which was carried out for the town council and NNR, on Monday, June 8.

He said: “I painted the bus shelter 12 years ago the first time. No-one vandalised it, mainly because I involved the public in painting poppies at the base of the train.

“Madeline Ashcroft, our Sheringham mayor, asked me if we could get the public, mainly children, to paint poppies individually again to commemorate VE day this August.

“I intend to paint in town a mural once a week, if possible, starting with a painting of a trawler in rough seas on a wall in Station Road.

“Then, I will finish the mural next to the RNLI. After that, I will be going east on the Prom, repainting and painting murals until winter comes.”

Mr Seal has a studio at Sheringham Museum, where he has been painting during lockdown.

A long-standing supporter of Sheringham Carnival, he founded the town’s annual Scira Viking Festival.

Two years ago he was recognised for his work supporting the town’s seafront museum.

He won the visitor experience category of the Museums East SHARE awards, which highlight the contribution made by volunteers to the region’s museums.

His projects have since included painting a replica high street on the museum’s second floor, running art workshops for children and adults and creating signs, badges and T-shirts for events and exhibitions.

Mr Seal has also worked with other town organisations and created a mural depicting seven of Sheringham’s historic lifeboats to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the RNLI. He also painted artwork for the NNR’s annual 1940s weekend and signs and boards for town events including the annual classic car festival and the Crab and Lobster Festival.

