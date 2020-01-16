Search

Giant artwork will commemorate those who lost their lives in the Second World War

PUBLISHED: 12:06 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 16 January 2020

Colin Seal working on a mural marking the 150th anniversary of the RNLI. The well-known artist and signwriter is now leading a project to create a 20ft-long artwork commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Colin Seal working on a mural marking the 150th anniversary of the RNLI. The well-known artist and signwriter is now leading a project to create a 20ft-long artwork commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A group of north Norfolk town and parish councillors are appealing to people to help mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, by contributing to a giant mural commemorating those who lost their lives in the conflict.

Funded by Sheringham Town Council, with support from Beeston Regis and Upper Sheringham parish councils and local groups and organisations, the project will see well-known artist Colin Seal work with adults and youngsters to create a 20ft-long artwork made up of a series of 4ft panels.

The finished mural will go on show at an outdoor location as part of a programme of events.

Sheringham town councillor Peter Ratcliffe, who is helping co-ordinate the scheme, said: "We hope that everyone from schools, to community groups will contribute and help recognise the sacrifice made by those who gave so much."

Anyone wanting to find out more can attend a meeting at Sheringham Community Centre at 7pm on January 31, or email: sheringhamVE2020@gmail.com

‘No interest’ in reopening once popular coastal pub

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Villagers who lost local shop set to open new community store

Bodham parish councillor Callum Ringer, who is hoping to open a community shop run by a mix of paid staff and volunteers. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Take a video tour of new swimming pool and gym

The new Sheringham Leisure Centre could look like this. Photo: Submitted

Former hotel on coast being turned into large family home

Work is ongoing at the former Overstrand Court Hotel. Owner Colin Davey, his partner Leann Binns, both on left, and other workers on site. Pictures: David Bale

