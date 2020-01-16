Giant artwork will commemorate those who lost their lives in the Second World War

Colin Seal working on a mural marking the 150th anniversary of the RNLI. The well-known artist and signwriter is now leading a project to create a 20ft-long artwork commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A group of north Norfolk town and parish councillors are appealing to people to help mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, by contributing to a giant mural commemorating those who lost their lives in the conflict.

Funded by Sheringham Town Council, with support from Beeston Regis and Upper Sheringham parish councils and local groups and organisations, the project will see well-known artist Colin Seal work with adults and youngsters to create a 20ft-long artwork made up of a series of 4ft panels.

The finished mural will go on show at an outdoor location as part of a programme of events.

Sheringham town councillor Peter Ratcliffe, who is helping co-ordinate the scheme, said: "We hope that everyone from schools, to community groups will contribute and help recognise the sacrifice made by those who gave so much."

Anyone wanting to find out more can attend a meeting at Sheringham Community Centre at 7pm on January 31, or email: sheringhamVE2020@gmail.com