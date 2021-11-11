Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler lookalike sold at auction

A three-wheeled car designed to look like Derek Trotter's famous vehicle from Only Fools and Horses has raised more than £500 for charity at auction.

The bright yellow Robin Reliant formerly belonging to Jerry Jarvis, 64, from Sheringham, was bought for £1,500 at Anglia Car Auctions in King's Lynn.

Mr Jarvis said the three wheeler got a "final push" for charity in a scene which resembled something from the popular comedy itself.

He said: "They sold starters and non-starters, and this was down as a starter, but when they got it up to the door they had to push it through because the engine wouldn't work. The auctioneer made a few jokes about that."

Mr Jarvis is donating £588 to the East Anglian Air Ambulance. In another echo from an episode of the show where Del Boy tries hang gliding, Mr Jarvis said he had also just taken up the pastime, and hoped he would not have to be taken to hospital by helicopter as Del Boy had.