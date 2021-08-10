Hangover horrors feature in theatre's new farce

Published: 11:30 AM August 10, 2021

The Morning After (The Night Before) cast in rehearsals. - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT

A heady cocktail of booze, women and gambling on a big night out leads to a major hangover for hapless Gary in a new farce premiering at Sheringham Little Theatre.

And it certainly doesn’t impress his prim and proper potential mother-in-law who pays a surprise visit on The Morning After (The Night Before).

The comedy has been written by Norfolk actor Ryan Starling, who takes the lead role, during lockdown between shifts as an intensive care nurse.

Ryan, whose family are from North Walsham, said: “I wanted to create a modern traditional farce that appealed to a wider, younger audience – with all the traditional elements of pacey plot twists, mistaken identity and trouser dropping, but without the politically-incorrect elements of well-known older productions.

Girlfriend Megan (Ellen Waite) and stripper Katrina (Natasha Culley) surround Gary (Ryan Starling) in rehearsals for The Morning After (The Night Before) at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT

”I have changed a few stereotypes, but hopefully retained the essence of farce which is a heightened reality that is believable while you are watching it and being swept along by the action.”

You may also want to watch:

The play runs from August 18-21 at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on August 19 and 20. Tickets £16 and £8 students, available from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com.



