Mayor of Sheringham Peter Ratcliffe with Sally Ingold of the Post Office. - Credit: Sheringham Town Council

The opening of a temporary post office in Sheringham is a "step in the right direction", according to the town's mayor.

A pop-up branch opened at the community centre on Holway Road on Monday (July 4).

The opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5.30pm and a full range of postal and banking services are being offered.

A temporary Post Office branch is set open in Sheringham Community Centre in Holway Road. - Credit: Supplied by the Post Office

Mayor Peter Ratcliffe said: “As a council we are delighted that the provision of Post Office services has resumed for the town.

"We recognise the community centre is not the town centre location that previously served the community but in the absence of any other town centre location currently being available, this represents a step in the right direction."

He said the town council is continuing to work with the Post Office to secure a long-term town centre location for a Sheringham Post Office.

The permanent branch at Starlings on the High Street closed on April 30.