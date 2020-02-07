Search

Advanced search

Teens arrested over assault and theft as town bemoans loss of PCSOs

PUBLISHED: 12:51 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 07 February 2020

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Police have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of assault, public order and theft, following an incident which saw a man in his sixties assaulted.

North Norfolk district councillor Liz Withington, who has called for a return to community policing to address problems of anti-social behaviour in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELLNorth Norfolk district councillor Liz Withington, who has called for a return to community policing to address problems of anti-social behaviour in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The pair, who have been known to police for some time, have been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue into the incident in Sheringham.

The arrests have been welcomed by residents concerned by a recent spate of anti-social behaviour incidents in the town, including damage to eight cars for which a teenage boy received a conditional caution, a girl received a youth caution and a second girl was charged to court for seven offences of criminal damage and one offence of attempted criminal damage.

An 82-year-old man was also assaulted in a dispute with young people at St Mary's Priory.

North Norfolk district councillor for Sheringham north, Liz Withington, said it is was important to remember that the majority of local young people were "polite, respectful and considerate".

You may also want to watch:

"Police have been working hard with the young people involved and their parents, and anti-social behaviour has been continued as a priority for the Safer Neighbourhood Team," she said.

"There has been an emphasis on making sure the young people responsible are held to account, but what is also important is to work with multi agencies to prevent the spread of this type of behaviour across other groups."

Mrs Withington added that, with the support of local police, Sheringham's three district councillors would be writing to Norfolk Constabulary chief constable Simon Bailey and police and crime commissioner Lorne Green to ask what action they intended to take to address an "unacceptable situation".

She called for a return of 'community policing' and bemoaned the loss of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), 150 of whom were axed across the county in 2018.

The changes were introduced to address cuts to the force's budget, as well as technological advances and a rise in reports of serious crimes.

"Sadly, my personal view is that it is the loss of our PCSOs as part of a brilliant community police team that has contributed to the spread of this type of behaviour," she said.

"Despite admirable efforts by our local police beat manager, the loss of a team working from within the heart of the community has been very much felt."

Most Read

WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

400-year-old pub under new management

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, barmaid Dulcie Bailey, Reece Musson, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, and Steve Smith, consultant chef. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

65ft telecommunications tower could be built on Norfolk farm

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

400-year-old pub under new management

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, barmaid Dulcie Bailey, Reece Musson, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, and Steve Smith, consultant chef. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

65ft telecommunications tower could be built on Norfolk farm

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Teens arrested over assault and theft as town bemoans loss of PCSOs

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Weekend arrival of Storm Ciara could see strongest winds in more than two years

People battling the strong wind blowing across Cromer Pier more than two hours ahead of the high tide and predicted storm. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

All-clear for hospital after suspected legionella contamination

All-clear at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Shock as plan for school and 110 homes is turned down

MP Duncan Baker blasted plans for a new school in Holt at

See inside this £1.1m eight-bedroom mansion with link to Britain’s first prime minister

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys
Drive 24