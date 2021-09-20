News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Town's skatepark finally reopens

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:00 AM September 20, 2021   
Sheringham's skatepark, The Strip, has reopened. Inset, Virginia Gay. 

Sheringham's skatepark, The Strip, has reopened. Inset, Virginia Gay. - Credit: NNDC/Supplied by Virginia Gay

The skatepark in Weybourne Road, Sheringham, has finally reopened following months of closure.

Called The Strip, the skatepark was closed earlier this year while The Reef leisure centre was being built at the same site. 

Karl Read, North Norfolk District Council's leisure and locality services manager, said: “We’re glad to re-open The Strip for use – there’s certainly been a lot of excitement locally about the return of a skate offering and we’re happy that people can enjoy it once again.”

Sheringham's skatepark, The Strip, has reopened. 

Sheringham's skatepark, The Strip, has reopened. - Credit: NNDC

The skatepark has more than 20 features including six quarter pipes, flat banks, rails and a set of stairs.

Virginia Gay, the council's portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture said: "Such good news that The Strip is back and better than ever, it's been much missed and we hope that skaters in Sheringham enjoy it once more."

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture,

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

The skatepark is at the edge of The Reef's car park, which is now being tarmacked. Current access to The Strip is via the Sheringham Recreation Ground car park.

North Norfolk District Council
Sheringham News

