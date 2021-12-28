News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

From mammoths to grand hotels - plans to spruce up town's seafront revealed

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:40 AM December 28, 2021
Artist Colin Seal, whose team has painted a series of murals on Sheringham's 'eyesore' Shannocks Hot

Sheringham artist Colin Seal. - Credit: Karen Bethell

Long before Sheringham was a haven for holidaymakers it was a home to prehistoric animals such as mighty steppe mammoths. 

And both both these pages from the area's past are to be celebrated under plans to spruce up the seafront over the next couple of years with decorations including murals and wall sculptures. 

Sheringham's Colin Seal and other artists are planning to create one sculpture showing a number of life-sized mammoths and other animals along the seafront as part of the Sheringham Community Art Project (Scap).

A rough idea of how the wall sculpture featuring mammoths could look,

A rough idea of how the wall sculpture featuring mammoths could look, planned as part of the Sheringham Community Art Project (Scap). - Credit: Supplied by Scap

Mr Seal said: "It is a big project. I'm excited about it, and it demands quite a lot of skill and preparation."

There will also be a wall sculpture of the legendary Sheringham lifeboat Madge, which helped to save 58 lives over her 32-year career from 1904 to 1946.

Other features will include murals of a Stone Age village, grand hotels of the past such as the Grand and the Burlington, a scene showing holidaymakers arriving at the railway station and a painting of a flint knapper. 

Mr Seal said posts would also be put in place where visitors could take take photos of the cliffs and out to sea. 

A rough idea of how the Burlington Hotel mural could look, planned as part of the Sheringham Community Art Project (Scap). 

A rough idea of how the Burlington Hotel mural could look, planned as part of the Sheringham Community Art Project (Scap). - Credit: Supplied by Scap

Most Read

  1. 1 Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout
  2. 2 Could 'feelings' ruling on crabs and lobsters impact a Norfolk tradition?
  3. 3 Plea for people with positive Covid tests to join 'game changer' pill trial
  1. 4 Covid rates in Norfolk hit record high, figures show
  2. 5 How new homes are needed to stop young people leaving north Norfolk
  3. 6 Hitting the road - How three entrepreneurs went mobile during the pandemic
  4. 7 Obituary: Man who sold 'best eggs in Norfolk' dies from cancer aged 58
  5. 8 Viking festival planned for Easter break next year
  6. 9 Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks to go ahead with big changes
  7. 10 Obituary: Former seaside care home manager dubbed a Cromer 'legend'

These could then be sent to Sheringham Museum and collated - the idea being that thousands of photos taken from the same spots over a long period will enable coastal erosion and the displacement of the stones at sea to be seen in action. 

Mr Seal said: "We want there to be public participation, and this will help our understanding of the coastline and the dynamics of the sea and land."

Judy Oliver NCC councillor for Sheringham and Beeston Regis division.

Judy Oliver, NCC councillor for Sheringham and Beeston Regis division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Judy Oliver, county councillor for Sheringham, said she thought the materials for the project could cost about £12,000, which she hoped would be partly funded by Norfolk County Council. 

She said: "The idea is to have 'deep history' at one end and social history at the other.

"The mammoth sculpture will be made out of wood and fixed to the wall, looking towards West Runton."

A rough idea of how the Grand Hotel mural could look, planned as part of the Sheringham Community Art Project (Scap). 

A rough idea of how the Grand Hotel mural could look, planned as part of the Sheringham Community Art Project (Scap). - Credit: Supplied by Scap

A rough sketch of a locomotive, planned as part of the Sheringham Community Art Project (Scap). 

A rough sketch of a locomotive, planned as part of the Sheringham Community Art Project (Scap). - Credit: Supplied by Scap

There will be a wall painting of a flint knapper on the east prom as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project) 

There will be a wall painting of a flint knapper on the east prom as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project) - Credit: Supplied by SCAP

There will be a life-sized wooden sculpture of the legendary lifeboat Mage on the prom

There will be a life-sized wooden sculpture of the legendary lifeboat Mage on the prom as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project) - Credit: Supplied by SCAP

There will be a wall sculpture of mammoths on the prom as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project) 

There will be a wall sculpture of mammoths on the prom as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project) - Credit: Supplied by SCAP

A fishermen mural on the prom will be repainted as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project) 

A fishermen mural on the prom will be repainted as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project) - Credit: Supplied by SCAP

There will be a stone-age village mural on the prom as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project). 

There will be a stone-age village mural on the prom as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project). - Credit: Supplied by SCAP

Part of the prom wall which will be painted with scenes showing Sheringham's social history a

Part of the prom wall which will be painted with scenes showing Sheringham's social history as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project). - Credit: Supplied by SCAP

Part of the west prom wall which will be painted with scenes showing Sheringham's social

Part of the west prom wall which will be painted with scenes showing Sheringham's social history as part of the Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project). - Credit: Supplied by SCAP

The Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project) will involve re-painting

The Scap (Sheringham Community Art Project) will involve re-painting the 'seal wall' on the west prom. - Credit: Supplied by SCAP


Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The team at the North Norfolk Railway's Weybourne, with the Rhaetia boiler just after its arrival. From left: Ben Sharred,

Steam boiler of 'Swiss Flying Scotsman' to get makeover in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Paul and Yvonne Kirkham, pictured with their family, who have been running K Hardware in Cromer for

'Emotional' final day after 69 years for veteran Cromer shop owners

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Cromer family were delighted at the wreath gifted by a stranger.

Christmas

Family 'really touched' as stranger gifts wreath after theirs was stolen

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The message is: be sensible, but safe for Christmas 2021 in north Norfolk. Clockwise from top left, Richard Grave

Plea for 'safe and sensible' Christmas amid virus fears

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon