North Norfolk News > News

Sheringham preparing for the return of its Viking Festival

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:02 PM March 23, 2022
Flame torch-wielding warriors on the prom at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale.Photo: KARE

Part of the fun at a past Sheringham Scira Viking Festival finale. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Final preparations are being made for Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival.

The event, which was cancelled last year due to Covid, will take place on Saturday, April 9.

Battle re-enactments will entertain visitors at Beeston Common from 10am to 4pm, followed by a parade of Vikings with torches through the town, before culminating in the burning of a model longship.

A Viking longship is burned on the beach as part of Sheringham Scira Viking Festival

A Viking longship is burned on the beach as part of Sheringham Scira Viking Festival - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

The festival usually takes place earlier in the year but organisers agreed to postpone it to the Easter break.

Colin Seal, founder, said this year's boat, which is 34ft long and was made by local carpenter Brian Howe and his son, will be on display outside Barclay's Bank next to the town clock.

The festival was first held in 2013, intended by Mr Seal to be "a celebration of our Viking heritage".

Sheringham's name evolved from old Norse and is thought to mean 'The home of Scira's people'.

Scira is thought to have been a Viking warlord.

