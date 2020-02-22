Wind and rain fail to dampen spirits as Viking festival gets off to a successful start

Sheringham Viking Festival, which got off to a successful start, in spite of wind and rain. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Have-a-go axe-throwing, Dark Age handicrafts and pitched battles between rival warriors were just some of the attractions at Sheringham's eighth annual Scira Viking Festival, which got off to a spectacular start on Saturday morning.

Crowds turned out in their hundreds to visit a living history encampment set up on the Leas clifftop gardens by Gorleston-based Wuffa Viking and Saxon Re-enactment Society, whose members have been attending the festival since it was first held in 2013.

Festival founder Colin Seal said that despite a wet and windy start, the morning's events had been a great success.

He added: "We had a brilliant five days of children's workshops which were the best we have ever done and we've been very pleased with the way everybody has come together - we were determined not to let a bit of wind and rain stop us."

The festival fun continues this afternoon with the torchlight parade assembling at Station Road at 4.15pm for the boat-burning on the beach at 5pm.

For updates, visit the Sheringham Carnival (official) Facebook page.

