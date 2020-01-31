Everything you need to know about Sheringham Viking Festival

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Hordes of marauding Norse warriors from all over the county are gearing up for Sheringham's annual Scira Viking Festival, which kicks off on February 17 with a week-long series of family-friendly activities, talks and workshops.

Flame torch-carrying Vikings get set for the ceremonial boat-burning on the beach. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Flame torch-carrying Vikings get set for the ceremonial boat-burning on the beach. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

From t-shirt printing and axe-throwing, to the traditional torchlight procession and ceremonial burning of a 28ft Viking longboat on the beach, here's everything you need to know about the hugely popular event.

Oddfellows Hall (Valhalla Hall) events

Battles on the beach at Sheringham Scira Viking Festival. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN Battles on the beach at Sheringham Scira Viking Festival. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Oddfellows Hall, which will be transformed into Valhalla Hall, will be open from February 17-21 from 10am-4pm for talks and workshops for all the family

Monday, February 17: Shield-painting and sword-making. Rune reading and talk by Jim Lingwood.

Tuesday, February 18: Shield-painting and sword-making. Rune reading and talk by Jim Lingwood.

Members of Wuffa Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society at a living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Members of Wuffa Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society at a living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Wednesday, February 19: Rune reading and talk by Jim Lingwood.

Thursday, February 20: Shield-painting and sword-making. Rune reading and talk by Jim Lingwood.

Friday, February 21: Shield-painting and sword-making. Rune reading and talk by Jim Lingwood.

The longboat on the beach at Sheringham Scira Viking Festival Photo: SONYA DUNCAN The longboat on the beach at Sheringham Scira Viking Festival Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Sheringham Museum events

The boat-burning on the beach at last year's Sheringham Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL The boat-burning on the beach at last year's Sheringham Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Free admission is on offer at Sheringham Museum from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, with the venue also hosting the following Viking-themed workshops in the run-up to the main festival day. Normal admission applies, materials will be provided and workshops are free unless otherwise stated.

Saturday, February 1: Make a recycled paper axe or colour a mask. Drop-in from 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.

Viking Festival badge-making workshop at Sheringham Museum. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Viking Festival badge-making workshop at Sheringham Museum. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sunday, February 16: Sheringham embroidery project display, Viking colouring, word searches and self-guided activities. Drop-in, 12pm-4pm.

Monday, February 17: Make an origami boat. Drop-in 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.

Tuesday, February 18: Embroidery workshop, make a fish inspired by the work of fisherman artist John Craske. Over 10s only.

Wednesday, February 19: Make a screen-printed t-shirt or tote bag. £5 per item.

Spaces for workshops are limited, to book a place phone the museum on 01263 824482or email enquiries@sheringhammuseum.co.uk

Saturday, February 22, Festival day.

From 9.30am: Viking village on the Leas, with stalls, weapon and armour displays, have-a-go axe-throwing and living history demonstrations.

11am: Viking battle on the Leas.

2pm: Viking battle on the east beach.

4.15 pm: Torchlight parade assembles at the top of Station Road.

5pm: Boat-burning on central beach below the Leas.

Road closures

Station Road and High Street will be closed from 4.30pm until after the parade.

Sheringham carnival committee would be pleased to hear from anyone willing to help out at Viking Festival workshops and events, or who could help serve refreshments at Oddfellows Hall. For more information, or to volunteer, email: secretary@sheringhamcarnival.com or phone.

For festival updates, visit the Sheringham Carnival (official) Facebook page