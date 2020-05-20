Search

You can now have a chocolate shop’s ‘lockdown boxes’ delivered straight to your door

PUBLISHED: 13:25 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 20 May 2020

The Chocolate Box in Sheringham, which has started doing deliveries of sweets during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Sarah Broughton

Chocoholics can now have parcels full of sweet treats delivered direct to their door.

Sheringham shop the Chocolate Box has started deliveries of loose sweets, fudge, homemade chocolate and other goodies as a way of keeping the business running during the lockdown.

Owner Sarah Broughton said the shop’s ‘lockdown boxes’ and retro sweet bags were proving popular.

She said: “We decided to deliver to people so they can enjoy a treat in these difficult times. We had a bit of a slow start but word-of-mouth and social media is now working.”

Miss Broughton said the shop’s range included more than 250 varieties of traditional sweets, and they were delivering to areas including Sheringham, Cromer and Holt for a minimum order of £8.

She said they would only reopen the shop itself “when it was safe for staff and customers”. Miss Broughton said: “In the meantime we’re carrying on with deliveries and online orders.”

Topic Tags:

