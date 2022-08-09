News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Games and demonstrations planned for town lifeboat day

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:59 AM August 9, 2022
Sheringham RNLI's different rescue boats will carry out demonstrations on lifeboat day. 

Sheringham RNLI's different rescue boats will carry out demonstrations on lifeboat day. - Credit: Chris Taylor

A boot-throwing contest, a lifeboat demonstration and a performance by the Sheringham Shantymen will all be part of the town's annual lifeboat day on Sunday, August 21.

Brian Farrow, the lifeboat station's operation manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to what promises to be a packed lifeboat day with something for everyone."

"We are fully crewed by volunteers, ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist anyone in trouble at sea and can only do what we do with the generous support from the locals and tourists alike."

There will also be a treasure hunt, model yacht exhibition, stalls, refreshments, a tombola and an appearance by the RNLI mascot Stormy Stan. The boot throwing - also called welly wanging - will be another highlight. 

A joint rescue demonstration will kick off the day at 10am, the Shantymen will sing at 1pm, and the station will have its annual service at 3pm.  

Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Prince Charles pictured with Matthew Rice and Patricia Parnell outside Cley church

Gallery

Prince Charles delights with visit to north Norfolk church

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Protestors outside North Walsham Library after a story time with Titania Trust (inset) was postponed.

Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
lauren hemp hold her freedom of the town award with town mayor

Hundreds turn out to see Lionesses star Lauren Hemp given freedom of town

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon