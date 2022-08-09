Games and demonstrations planned for town lifeboat day

A boot-throwing contest, a lifeboat demonstration and a performance by the Sheringham Shantymen will all be part of the town's annual lifeboat day on Sunday, August 21.

Brian Farrow, the lifeboat station's operation manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to what promises to be a packed lifeboat day with something for everyone."

"We are fully crewed by volunteers, ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist anyone in trouble at sea and can only do what we do with the generous support from the locals and tourists alike."

There will also be a treasure hunt, model yacht exhibition, stalls, refreshments, a tombola and an appearance by the RNLI mascot Stormy Stan. The boot throwing - also called welly wanging - will be another highlight.

A joint rescue demonstration will kick off the day at 10am, the Shantymen will sing at 1pm, and the station will have its annual service at 3pm.