Remembrance events announced for Sheringham

A short service commemorating Armistice Day will be held in Sheringham.

The town council will mark the day with a remembrance event at 11am on Friday, November 11, at the War Memorial.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 13, councillors will meet at 10.15am at the Salvation Army citadel in Cremer Street to walk through the town to the War Memorial gardens for the remembrance service and wreath laying.

The walk will be led by piper Jacob Millin.

Following this, there will be a full service at St Peter’s Church from 11.30am and singing at the service will be accompanied by the Salvation Army Band.

Councillor Madeleine Ashcroft said: “I am happy that once again residents of the town are able to partake fully in recognising the sacrifice made for us by the people whose names are on our War Memorial, which will be read out to us by our young people during the service.”