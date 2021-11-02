News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sheringham Ramblers celebrate 40th anniversary

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:50 PM November 2, 2021
Sheringham Ramblers 40th anniversary dinner

Sheringham Ramblers award winners, left to right: Jasmine Winter, Mike Holmes, Richard May (chair of Norfolk Ramblers), Stuart Meakin and Jane Holmes. - Credit: Sheringham and District Ramblers

A north Norfolk walking group has celebrated its 40th birthday.

More than 60 guests attended Sheringham and District Ramblers anniversary dinner at The Links Country Park Hotel on October 22.

During the event, three people who have made significant contributions to the group, Jasmine Winter and Mike and Jane Holmes, were presented with certificates of achievement.

The cliffs at West Runton in North Norfolk

A walk along West Runton beach. - Credit: Peter Gibson

Stuart Meakin, one of the founding members, gave a history of the group, which currently has 167 members.

Graham Kinch, group chairman, said: “Sheringham Ramblers are looking forward to the coming years and leading walks over our wonderful local countryside and we welcome new walkers."  

You may also want to watch:

The group has fortnightly walks within a 10-mile radius with shorter walks of four to six miles on Wednesdays and longer walks on Sundays of five to ten miles. 

Walkers are welcome to enjoy three walks before joining The Ramblers.

Sheringham News

