Man fined £200 for fly-tipping at beauty spot
A man has been fined £200 after fly-tipping food and parcel rubbish near a woodland in Sheringham.
The punishment came after countryside rangers from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) were alerted to the fly-tip, at the car park near Pretty Corner woods, thanks to a Facebook post.
The rangers then photographed the litter and discovered a name and home address, which allowed the council's Environmental Protection team to locate and fine the perpetrator.
Emily Capps, NNDC’s assistant director for environment and leisure services, said: “We interviewed the perpetrator under caution and he admitted to depositing the waste.
“Due to the size and nature of the waste deposited and the person’s willingness to take responsibility for their wrongdoing, we decided to resolve this by issuing a fixed penalty notice."
The fine was paid within ten days.
"We are confident the culprit will not commit this crime again," said Ms Capps.
