North Norfolk News > News

Man fined £200 for fly-tipping at beauty spot

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:05 AM October 9, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM October 9, 2021
Pretty Corner Woods has reopened to the public. Picture; Archant

A man has been fined £200 for fly-tipping at the car park in Pretty Corner Woods in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant

A man has been fined £200 after fly-tipping food and parcel rubbish near a woodland in Sheringham.

The punishment came after countryside rangers from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) were alerted to the fly-tip, at the car park near Pretty Corner woods, thanks to a Facebook post.

The rangers then photographed the litter and discovered a name and home address, which allowed the council's Environmental Protection team to locate and fine the perpetrator.

Pretty Corner Woods by Sheringham. Picture: NNDC

Pretty Corner Woods by Sheringham. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC

Emily Capps, NNDC’s assistant director for environment and leisure services, said: “We interviewed the perpetrator under caution and he admitted to depositing the waste.

“Due to the size and nature of the waste deposited and the person’s willingness to take responsibility for their wrongdoing, we decided to resolve this by issuing a fixed penalty notice."

The fine was paid within ten days.

"We are confident the culprit will not commit this crime again," said Ms Capps.


Sheringham News

