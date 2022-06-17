Post Office branch to open in coastal town next week

Post Office services should be restored to Sheringham within a week.

Sheringham Town Council has said a temporary Post Office branch should be opened in the foyer of Sheringham Community Centre in Holway Road sometime during the week starting Monday, June 20.

The town's former branch inside Starlings in the High Street closed at the end of April after its postmaster, David Starling, retired.

The community centre branch is not intended to be permanent, but merely as a stopgap until a more central location in Sheringham can be found.

The new announcement follows a meeting between the town council and Post Office area manger Matthew Hatfull.

The council said: "Once open, the plan in the first instance is that the opening hours will be Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5.30pm.

"Sheringham Town Council will release further updates once the opening date for the new temporary Post Office is confirmed."