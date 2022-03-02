Hopes raised town will not be left without Post Office

There is fresh hope that fears Sheringham would be left without a Post Office branch will not come to pass.

The town's current branch inside Starlings in the High Street is closing at the end of April as its postmaster, David Starling, is retiring, and nowhere had been found for it to move to.

But town mayor Peter Ratcliffe said he had just attended a meeting with two Post Office representatives and MP Duncan Baker which gave him hope the town would have an uninterrupted Post Office service.

The town council said in a statement: "The Post Office has made a firm commitment to providing a temporary Post Office arrangement before the end of April with the intention there will be no break in provision of Post Office services in Sheringham."

Mr Ratcliffe added: "We'd be keen to see that a full range of services be maintained."

Steffan Aquarone and Liz Withington from the North Norfolk Lib Dems have also been campaigning for the Post Office service to continue uninterrupted.