News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Town could be left without Post Office in two months

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:45 AM February 26, 2022
David Starling of Sheringham is retiring, meaning the Post Office in his shop is also closing. 

David Starling of Sheringham is retiring, meaning the Post Office in his shop is also closing. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the future of Sheringham's Post Office. 

As reported in January, the town's current post office branch in the High Street toy shop and newsagents Starlings is closing at the end of April because its postmaster, David Starling, is retiring. 

But with just two months to go, the Post Office appears no closer to finding a new home for the town's branch and has again appealed for the town's shop owners to come forward. 

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would welcome interest from local retailers."

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, raised the issue in parliament on Thursday, saying: "I will do everything I can to get it back for that community."

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker mentioned Sheringham's Post Office closure in the House of Commons.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker mentioned Sheringham's Post Office closure in the House of Commons. - Credit: Parliament TV

Steffan Aquarone, Lib Dem county councillor and a likely challenger to Mr Baker at the next general election, has launched a 'save our Post Office' petition. 

He said: "We managed it in Happisburgh, working hand-in-hand with the community there, and we can do it again here."

Liberal Democrat county councillor Steffan Aquarone has launched a petition to save Sheringham's Post Office branch.

Liberal Democrat county councillor Steffan Aquarone has launched a petition to save Sheringham's Post Office branch. - Credit: Alex Broadway

Sheringham News

Don't Miss

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

See inside this six-bedroom listed cottage on sale for £750,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Henry Hill, from Marsham, who has died of a rare form of cancer, aged just 18.

Obituary: Family's heartbreak after death of 'beautiful boy' Henry, aged 18

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Teacher Emma Whalley has built a cob house at North Walsham School in memory of a student who took h

Teacher builds cob round house in student's memory

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Police officer

Norfolk Live News

Crash causes delays on part of A149

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon