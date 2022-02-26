Town could be left without Post Office in two months

David Starling of Sheringham is retiring, meaning the Post Office in his shop is also closing. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the future of Sheringham's Post Office.

As reported in January, the town's current post office branch in the High Street toy shop and newsagents Starlings is closing at the end of April because its postmaster, David Starling, is retiring.

But with just two months to go, the Post Office appears no closer to finding a new home for the town's branch and has again appealed for the town's shop owners to come forward.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would welcome interest from local retailers."

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, raised the issue in parliament on Thursday, saying: "I will do everything I can to get it back for that community."

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker mentioned Sheringham's Post Office closure in the House of Commons. - Credit: Parliament TV

Steffan Aquarone, Lib Dem county councillor and a likely challenger to Mr Baker at the next general election, has launched a 'save our Post Office' petition.

He said: "We managed it in Happisburgh, working hand-in-hand with the community there, and we can do it again here."