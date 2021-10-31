Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast

The Lights seen over the wind farm off the Norfolk coast. - Credit: Gareth Gabriel

A Sheringham photographer captured images of the Northern Lights over the north Norfolk coast last night.

Gareth Gabriel took to the north Norfolk coast to capture photographs of the lights after seeing an article online about a large solar flare giving those in Norfolk the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights.

The view of Sheringham from Skelding Hill. - Credit: Gareth Gabriel

The 35-year-old said: "I went out at about 10.30pm and headed up Skelding Hill in Sheringham so that I would be away from the light pollution of the town and be able to get a clear shot over towards Weybourne and over Sheringham.

"I was out until about 12.20am."

The Sheringham local said that he also saw a Tik Tok from the Met Office stating that a large solar flare from the sun on Thursday, October 28 was causing the higher probability of seeing phenomenon in the night sky.

The Northern Lights seen over the sea looking towards Weybourne from Skelding Hill. - Credit: Gareth Gabriel

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, occur when large amounts of charged particles explode from the sun and react with Earth's magnetic field.