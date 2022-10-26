Riverlands photos go on show at Sheringham Park

This photo of a grey wagtail catching insects in mid-flight was the winner of a 'river lands' category in a International Garden Photographer of the Year contest. - Credit: Dick Hawkes

Nature-lovers can see stunning shots at a new Sheringham Park exhibition, and submit their own top photographs while they're at it.

A popular International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition has return to beauty spot. More than 40 images with the theme 'riverlands' are presented on outdoor panels at the park's Bower Garden, where they will remain until December 18.

One of the highlights is category winner 'Grey Wagtail Capturing Insects', taken by Dick Hawkes in Wiltshire's Woodford Valley.

Rob Coleman, who is the senior programming and partnerships officer at Felbrigg and Sheringham parks and was one of the competition judges, said: “The judges particularly liked the composition of this shot – capturing the wagtail displaying typical behaviour with the dynamic background of the fast-running stream showing the perfect habitat for this charismatic bird.

A photo of an offer Kevin Sawford, one entry into an International Garden Photographer of the Year contest. - Credit: Kevin Sawford

“We were impressed with the number of entries for this new, special category and the excellent standard of photographs, many of which featured National Trust places and landscapes.”

Anyone inspired by the 'riverlands' images is encouraged to submit their own photographs to the annual contest, visit www.igpoty.com for more.



