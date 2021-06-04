Sheringham Park's rhododendrons burst into colourful bloom
Sheringham park on the North Norfolk coast is famous for its rhododendrons.
Each May/June the park is transformed by an explosion of colour as the estate's nationally important collection of rhododendrons burst into bloom.
During these peak months, dozens of visitors head to the park to stroll through the grounds and take in the ever-changing technicolour display.
The park is home to more than 80 species of rhododendron and azaleas, the earliest of which are thought to have been planted around 1850. Among the species present in the park, the red-flowered rhododendron arboretum is one of the tallest, while other species boast vibrant shades of pink, orange and yellow.
Various species present in Sheringham Park come from seeds obtained by the plant collector Ernest Wilson.
Due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, Sheringham Park's viewing platforms are currently closed. Advance booking is also required in order to visit the park.
To book, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sheringham-park
