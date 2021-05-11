Bullying claims and defamation payments on agenda for special meeting

Published: 2:57 PM May 11, 2021

Allegations of bullying and harassment, payments for defamation and an area of open space at Morley Hill are all on the agenda of an extraordinary parish meeting being planned for Sheringham.

The meeting, to be held at the town's community centre in Holway Road and chaired by mayor Madeleine Ashcroft, has been called by six Sheringham residents who were dissatisfied with the lack of public participation available at the previous parish meeting, which was held online via Zoom on April 27.

Jon Payne, one of those who called the meeting, said it would "provide a proper opportunity for members of the public to ask questions about some of the major issues that have arisen over the past year".

The town council said only Sheringham residents would be allowed, and numbers inside the centre will be capped so that social distancing can be followed. But the council said the meeting may also be live streamed, check their Facebook page for more details.

The meeting will be on Monday, May 17 from 7pm.



