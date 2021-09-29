Death of 'devoted' mum was alcohol-related, inquest hears

Published: 1:40 PM September 29, 2021

Cheryl Cavanagh, 36, a nurse from Sheringham who died last year, was described as a "devoted mother" and a "people person".

The death of a 36-year-old mother and sports-loving nurse was alcohol-related, an inquest has heard.

Cheryl Anne Cavanagh, from Beeston Regis, was found unresponsive in her home in the village on October 16 last year.

Her mother has described her as a "devoted mother" and that her two sons were "her life".

The inquest, sitting at Norfolk Coroners Court on Wednesday (September 29), heard that Ms Cavanagh was born in Lancashire but had moved to Norfolk and later served in the armed forces.

Norfolk Coroners Court sits at county hall in Norwich.

After having a family, she worked in nursing as a healthcare assistant in Kent.

Yvonne Blake, Area Coroner for Norfolk, said: "Unfortunately, her marriage deteriorated and she became very distressed and upset."

Ms Cavanagh then moved to Sheringham and brought her children but became dependent on alcohol, the inquest heard.

As a result, social services intervened after a referral from her children's primary school.

The inquest heard that Ms Cavanagh sought out support from a veterans' group and referred herself to various agencies but did not engage with mental health services, although they did offer her appointments.

A statement from a social worker said that when Ms Cavanagh was not under the influence of alcohol, she was a "brilliant mother" to her children who "encouraged them with their interests".

Ms Cavanagh was found deceased in bed at home on October 16 last year.

Ms Blake said there was no evidence she had intended to take her own life and that a pathologist report noted the medical cause of death was alcohol toxicity.

The coroner then concluded the cause of death was "alcohol-related".

She said to Ms Cavanagh's mother: "I'm very sorry about your daughter. I'm sure nothing I say will make it any better, but I am sorry."

In a statement read to the inquest by the coroner, the deceased woman's mother described her daughter as a headstrong woman and a people person who loved her family and extended family and would try to help others in a crisis.

"The boys' education was important to Cheryl. She thrived in sport and brought the boys to play football.

"She was very outgoing and enjoyed going on walks with the boys," her mother added.



