Seafront museum to stay shut for 2020

Tim Groves at Sheringham Museum. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Sheringham Museum is to remain shut until next year.

The board of the seafront attraction has taken the decision after considering how difficult it would be to keep the museum safe for volunteers and visitors.

Tim Groves, the board’s chairman, said: “The vast majority of our wonderful volunteers fall within the vulnerable category. We have a duty of care for all who work within the museum, be it in front-of-house, meet and greet, gallery stewards, researchers and our manger.

“There are also very many areas within the museum that are touched many times during the day. It would also be difficult to social distance inside the museum and within the entrance/shop area.”

Mr Groves added: “We anticipate that Sheringham Museum will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season unless the national picture substantially improves.

“We will open again in March 2021 when we will look forward to welcoming you back.”