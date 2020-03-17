Search

Doctors’ surgery closed for deep clean

PUBLISHED: 12:10 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 17 March 2020

Sheringham Medical Practice, which has been closed while a deep clean is carried out. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

A north Norfolk doctors’ surgery has shut its doors to patients while a deep clean is carried out.

Sheringham Medical Practice, in Cromer Road, has been closed since Monday. A sign was put on a noticeboard outside the entrance to the practice on Tuesday saying that, due to “unforeseen circumstances” the surgery will remain closed “to allow for a deep clean process to be carried out”.

It is hoped that the practice, which has 9,400 patients, 38pc of whom are over 65, will reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

A North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group spokesperson said: “Sheringham Medical Practice is currently closed and undergoing a deep clean as a precautionary measure in line with Public Health England (PHE) guidance.

Patients can see a Sheringham Medical Practice GP at Holt Medical Practice. Patients should continue to ring the surgery on the normal number if they require a GP appointment and the surgery expects to return to its normal premises following the deep clean from lunchtime.”

For appointments, phone 01263 820505.

