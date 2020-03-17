Doctors’ surgery closed for deep clean

A north Norfolk doctors’ surgery has shut its doors to patients while a deep clean is carried out.

Sheringham Medical Practice, in Cromer Road, has been closed since Monday. A sign was put on a noticeboard outside the entrance to the practice on Tuesday saying that, due to “unforeseen circumstances” the surgery will remain closed “to allow for a deep clean process to be carried out”.

It is hoped that the practice, which has 9,400 patients, 38pc of whom are over 65, will reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

A North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group spokesperson said: “Sheringham Medical Practice is currently closed and undergoing a deep clean as a precautionary measure in line with Public Health England (PHE) guidance.

Patients can see a Sheringham Medical Practice GP at Holt Medical Practice. Patients should continue to ring the surgery on the normal number if they require a GP appointment and the surgery expects to return to its normal premises following the deep clean from lunchtime.”

For appointments, phone 01263 820505.