North Norfolk News > News

Volunteers clock up the miles in aid of Sheringham Little Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:45 AM May 27, 2021   
The Sheringham Strollers toast reaching the finish line of their 375-mile trek.

The Sheringham Strollers toast reaching the finish line of their 375-mile trek. (L-R) Maggie Tranter, Jane and Mike Holmes (with Sally the dog), Alan and Phyllis Styles. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

A team of volunteers at Sheringham Little Theatre has walked from Norfolk to the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris - without ever leaving the UK.

The super striders clocked up the 375-mile target on local lanes, and even the Peak District, to reach the virtual finish line.

Their efforts were part of the Walking4Norfolk challenge, which was launched at Norwich Cathedral on May 12, and encouraged people to mount up the miles in aid of their favourite charities.

The Sheringham Strollers reached their target on Wednesday, May 26, finishing 17th out of 40 teams, and are now stepping up their efforts to turn their paces into pounds for Little Theatre funds.

The Strollers were volunteers Phyllis and Alan Styles, Maggie Tranter and Mike and Jane Holmes, plus their rescue dog Sally, all led by Little Theatre technical manager Mark Benfield.

You can support the Strollers via the DONATE button on the Sheringham Little Theatre website mentioning Walking4Norfolk.

Sheringham News

