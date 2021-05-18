Sheringham Little Theatre thrilled to be back in action

Opinion

Published: 10:24 AM May 18, 2021

Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson celebrates its return to life after lockdown. - Credit: Sheringham Little Theatre / Richard Batson

Our Hub is humming again. The chatter of customers, clatter of crockery, and buzz of the box office phone are music to our ears after a long spell of darkness and deadly silence in the foyer and auditorium of our normally bustling theatre.

We are open! And you just have to see the smiles on the faces of our regulars, staff and volunteers to see what it means to have our community arts venue emerging from the enforced hibernation we have all suffered for many months.

Katie Thompson serving meals in the Hub at Sheringham Little Theatre - Credit: Sheringham Little Theatre / Richard Batson

Now, with perfect spring timing, we are emerging into sunnier times – with indoor shows and movies, plus outdoor drama and music, planned for the coming months.

Without dwelling on lockdown, because everyone has suffered in some way, it has been tough.

The Little Theatre had to cut costs, make difficult decisions and reduce our staff from 14 to eight. But thanks to grant aid and good housekeeping we have funds to plan for the future – though we are looking to minimise financial risks as we take baby steps forwards into the unknown of the “new normal.”

Clive and Caryl Taylor enjoying a snack in the Hub - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

You may also want to watch:

Audiences and café bar visitors will notice a few changes, with new faces working in the Hub and different feel to the summer programme, which is unable to run the traditional “rep” season for another year.

But we are excited about the new productions and challenges ahead, and the scaffolding now shrouding the building signals a paintwork and signage facelift, along with new opening windows in the Hub to improve ventilation, not just with Covid in mind, but to keep everyone cool when the sun shines.

Sheringham Little Theatre volunteers briefing - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

Our “pre-season training” for volunteers also provided a boost, with 15 newcomers joining us to help with café, usher, and other duties ranging from DIY to distributing posters. And we still have room for more if you are interested.

And the commitment of our supporters is highlighted by a team of them currently tackling the Walking4Norfolk charity challenge raising pound for our depleted funds by walking 375 miles - the equivalent of striding from Norwich Cathedral to the Notre Dame in Paris.

They are the Sheringham Strollers, and Phyllis and Alan Styles, Maggie Tranter, and Mike and Jane Holmes – with their rescue dog Sally – all led by technical manager Mark Benfield. We are grateful for their efforts.

The Sheringham Strollers charity walk team - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

We are also looking for local people to join another community team - the cast of one of our summer productions.

Our Town was an award-winning play originally set amid the cranky characters living in an American town between 1901 and 1913. We are giving it an update and local flavour with auditions over the weekend of June 12-13 seeking amateur actors of all ages to play characters in support of a six-strong professional cast.

Loraine Metcalfe as Joyce Grenfell - Credit: Sheringham Little Theatre

There will be rehearsals in July ahead of shows running from August 7-14. Adults and young people interested in auditioning should email debbie@sheringhamlittletheatre.com

Other upcoming shows in May and June include:

May 22-23 - Don’t Do That George –Classic Joyce Grenfell comedy

May 25,27,30 – Film season in memory of SLT superfan Julian High. Out of Africa, West Side Story, Carousel.

June 4-5 - Ghosted –New drama about a group of youngsters, staged on the seafront to keep it Covid safe.

June 25-26 - Two – Joyce Branagh and Howard Saddler play a bickering husband and wife and a dozen regulars.

Details at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

