News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Opinion

'Mourning our Queen, but the shows must go on'

Logo Icon

Debbie Thompson

Published: 6:45 AM September 17, 2022
Debbie Thompson with the book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at Sheringham Little Theatre.

Debbie Thompson with the book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: SLT/Richard Batson

National mourning for our late Queen. A glimmer of hope in the power bill crisis. It’s an emotional time at Sheringham  Little Theatre, as director Debbie Thompson explains in her regular column.
 
There’s a sombre mood in and around the Little Theatre as I write this column – but, as the saying goes (and I’m sure Her Majesty would agree), the show must go on. 

Like everyone else we were shocked and saddened by the death of the Queen last week. Being a community venue in the centre of town we acted quickly to set up a Book of Condolence to enable our customers, and any passing townsfolk, to pay their tributes.

Her Majesty’s passing brought to mind my only close encounter with her  – which also summed up her grace and humour. 

I was part of a guard of honour at a Sandringham tea party around 10 years ago, and waiting on a balcony to applaud her arrival. But I noticed in the window my hat was wonky.

So I used it as a mirror to straighten my headgear, and then noticed a face peering out at me.

It was the Queen, who smiled back through the glass at my antics. I bobbed a mini curtsey and now reflect that it showed the kind of humanity and humour that endeared her to the nation.

On her funeral day, Monday, the theatre will be shut, as it is on all Bank Holidays – but otherwise, in line with national guidance, we are striving to ensure most if not all programmed shows will go ahead, while showing respect and reverence to the nation’s loss. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 60s dies after crashing into tree in early hours
  2. 2 Man in court over Norfolk manslaughter and raft of sex offences
  3. 3 North Norfolk restaurant wins prestigious food award
  1. 4 North Norfolk road closed after car crashes into ditch
  2. 5 Food review: 'Great value dining in Holt'
  3. 6 Heartbreak as inspirational Harry dies aged 11
  4. 7 Alert issued as coastal and riverside areas at risk of flooding
  5. 8 Obituary: Former pub landlord and Sheringham legend dies aged 79
  6. 9 Where can I park during North Walsham works?
  7. 10 Funeral for 'Front Row Jo' is planned

There was some good news during this emotional week however – when the new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a six month cap on power bill rises for small businesses. We were facing a rise from £10,000 to £70,000 a year.

Debbie Thompson helps the power bill crisis by switching off some lights at the Little Theatre.

Debbie Thompson helps the power bill crisis by switching off some lights at the Little Theatre. - Credit: SLT/Richard Batson

While this helps, it is only a sticking plaster on the huge wound that is the longer term problem, so we await news of future help for vulnerable small businesses such as ours.
 
And we continue to hold fund-raising events to try to help ourselves.
Our new Hub quizzes have begun – and congratulations to the first ever winners, the Connor family.

Mum Carol, and her young adult children Lucy (one of our regular performers) and Nick.

Our first Sheringham Little Theatre quiz winners, the Connor family.

Our first Sheringham Little Theatre quiz winners, the Connor family. - Credit: SLT/Richard Batson

The maiden event raised £200 for theatre funds and was great fun for the seven teams taking part.

We look forward to seeing you at the next on October 4 at 8pm. No need to pre-book just turn up. 
 
Our 1940s singalong is also going ahead (Friday 16 at 8pm and Saturday 17, 4pm and 8pm), but will also reflect our monarchy change, including giving a chance to sing God Save the King, as people would have done at the time. It too is a fundraiser for the theatre. 

Katie Thompson at a previous 1940s singalong event.

Katie Thompson at a previous 1940s singalong event. - Credit: SLT/Richard Batson


And, to give us all something to look forward to in these difficult times, panto is just around the corner, and we are happy to welcome back young community cast members for the first time since Covid.

Auditions will be held on the morning of Sunday, October 2. More details will follow soon on our Facebook page and website.
 


Sheringham News

Don't Miss

The Thornham Rooms at The Chequers will be a room-only premises. 

Food and Drink

Hotel on coast closing restaurant to reflect 'changing desires' of guests

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A family had to abandon their car after becoming stranded by the tide on Beach Road, Brancaster

Norfolk Live News

Mercedes abandoned after becoming submerged by incoming tide

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Costumed re-enactors in front of the War Department 'Austerity' locomotive No 90775. which will be at the

North Norfolk 1940s weekend organisers pledge to honour Queen

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal near Ebridge Lock. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon