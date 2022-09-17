'Mourning our Queen, but the shows must go on'

Opinion

Debbie Thompson with the book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: SLT/Richard Batson

National mourning for our late Queen. A glimmer of hope in the power bill crisis. It’s an emotional time at Sheringham Little Theatre, as director Debbie Thompson explains in her regular column.



There’s a sombre mood in and around the Little Theatre as I write this column – but, as the saying goes (and I’m sure Her Majesty would agree), the show must go on.

Like everyone else we were shocked and saddened by the death of the Queen last week. Being a community venue in the centre of town we acted quickly to set up a Book of Condolence to enable our customers, and any passing townsfolk, to pay their tributes.

Her Majesty’s passing brought to mind my only close encounter with her – which also summed up her grace and humour.

I was part of a guard of honour at a Sandringham tea party around 10 years ago, and waiting on a balcony to applaud her arrival. But I noticed in the window my hat was wonky.

So I used it as a mirror to straighten my headgear, and then noticed a face peering out at me.

It was the Queen, who smiled back through the glass at my antics. I bobbed a mini curtsey and now reflect that it showed the kind of humanity and humour that endeared her to the nation.

On her funeral day, Monday, the theatre will be shut, as it is on all Bank Holidays – but otherwise, in line with national guidance, we are striving to ensure most if not all programmed shows will go ahead, while showing respect and reverence to the nation’s loss.

There was some good news during this emotional week however – when the new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a six month cap on power bill rises for small businesses. We were facing a rise from £10,000 to £70,000 a year.

Debbie Thompson helps the power bill crisis by switching off some lights at the Little Theatre. - Credit: SLT/Richard Batson

While this helps, it is only a sticking plaster on the huge wound that is the longer term problem, so we await news of future help for vulnerable small businesses such as ours.



And we continue to hold fund-raising events to try to help ourselves.

Our new Hub quizzes have begun – and congratulations to the first ever winners, the Connor family.

Mum Carol, and her young adult children Lucy (one of our regular performers) and Nick.

Our first Sheringham Little Theatre quiz winners, the Connor family. - Credit: SLT/Richard Batson

The maiden event raised £200 for theatre funds and was great fun for the seven teams taking part.

We look forward to seeing you at the next on October 4 at 8pm. No need to pre-book just turn up.



Our 1940s singalong is also going ahead (Friday 16 at 8pm and Saturday 17, 4pm and 8pm), but will also reflect our monarchy change, including giving a chance to sing God Save the King, as people would have done at the time. It too is a fundraiser for the theatre.

Katie Thompson at a previous 1940s singalong event. - Credit: SLT/Richard Batson



And, to give us all something to look forward to in these difficult times, panto is just around the corner, and we are happy to welcome back young community cast members for the first time since Covid.

Auditions will be held on the morning of Sunday, October 2. More details will follow soon on our Facebook page and website.





