Extra shows added to theatre's panto season

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:10 PM December 10, 2021
The cast of the Jack and Beanstalk panto, which is on at St George's

The cast of the Jack and Beanstalk panto, which is on at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth and Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Mark Benfield / SLT

Two extra shows have been added to Sheringham Little Theatre’s panto season due to strong demand.

Performances of the panto Jack and the Beanstalk will take place at 10am on Tuesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 30 in addition to the 1pm and 5pm performances.

The move comes amid high demand to see the live Jack and Beanstalk panto which runs from December 21 to 31.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “It is wonderful that so many people want to see our panto. Many shows are sold out so we have squeezed in a couple more to ensure families wanting to see Jack are not disappointed. After all pantos are all about happy endings.”

Harry Wyatt as Dame TikTok in the Jack and Beanstalk panto,

Harry Wyatt as Dame TikTok in the Jack and Beanstalk panto, which is on at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth and Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Mark Benfield / SLT

More than 190,000 schoolchildren have also signed up for a streamed version of the show on December 16.

For more information on how schools and home educated children can join in visit www.norfolkmusichub.org.uk/site/jack-beanstalk-livestream-pantomime

Sheringham show tickets are available at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call the box office on 01263 822347.

