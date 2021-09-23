Panto beanstalk points the way back to post-lockdown life
- Credit: SLT/Richard Batson
A panto character and his magical beanstalk will help show people the way up and out of any lingering lockdown lows.
'Jack and the Beanstalk', running at Sheringham Little Theatre and Great Yarmouth's St George's Theatre, will chart the youngster’s journey from being trapped in the house with his mum to rediscovering the outside world.
Writer and director Nick Earnshaw, the venue’s regular panto creator, said: “There will be all the usual panto magic, music and comedy - but with a topical message of trying to show people they can once again get out and enjoy themselves.”
He added that his training with panto legend Eric Potts – a nationally-acclaimed writer, director and dame in festive fun across the UK - had helped him shape his own panto writing style.
“One piece of advice that always has helped is using the Ladybird book stories as a base to make sure you get the storytelling elements clear within the show and then add a modern twist to the classic story,” Mr Earnshaw said.
You may also want to watch:
The show will follow the pattern of last year’s festive show Rapunzel, using a smaller cast, for a shorter concentrated hour long show full of action, song, dance, gags and special effects.
It will again by streamed to primary schools nationwide thanks to a link up with the Norfolk Music Hub and educational music experts Charanga at a special December 16 performance in partner venue St George’s Theatre, Great Yarmouth.
Last year the show was seen by more than 200,000 pupils across the UK, who will learn the songs beforehand and be encouraged to dress up on the day of the live screening.
Most Read
- 1 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
- 2 'Power buyers' help pump up north Norfolk housing market to new heights
- 3 Amazing aerial shots show scale of shipwreck
- 4 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
- 5 Foodbank changes name to reflect increased demand
- 6 Beavers hard at work transforming chalk stream after Norfolk introduction
- 7 See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £650,000
- 8 Have your say on bid to improve North Walsham town centre
- 9 Locations revealed for Norfolk's new £500k art trail
- 10 School bus drivers 'risked children's lives' with illegal long shifts
Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “Our panto was a real boost for locked down children last year, and the only way they could see live festive fun."
The 160-seater theatre is still only using 100 of them, and families wanting extra space should call the box office to discuss their booking.
The live theatre panto shows are: St George's – December 11-19 (1pm and 5pm), Little Theatre - December 21-23 (1pm and 5pm), Christmas Eve at 10am and 1pm and back to 1pm and 5pm for December 26-31.
For tickets and prices visit www.stgeorgestheatre.com or call 01493 331484 or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com 01263 822347.