Delight as refitted lifeboat returns to town's RNLI station

Saving lives at sea has been made considerably easier thanks to the arrival of new and refitted vehicles at Sheringham RNLI station.

The inshore lifeboat The Oddfellows has returned to the town following a complete refit, including two new, state-of-the-art Yamaha engines which offer increased power.

Sheringham RNLI's inshore lifeboat The Oddfellows in action. - Credit: Chris Taylor

In March, the station got a new hydraulic-driven tractor to launch and recover the lifeboat in challenging North Sea conditions.

The lifeboat's return marks 60 years the Manchester Unity of Oddfellows group has supported the Sheringham RNLI.

Phil Hawes, chairman, said: "We are indebted to the Manchester Unity of Oddfellows.

"Its support is invaluable and we would wish it known that members of the Fellowship visiting Sheringham will be made most welcome at the lifeboat house."

Sheringham Lifeboat chairman Phil Hawes. - Credit: Chris Taylor

The lifeboat The Oddfellows has been operational since 2007, and has been launched on service more than 50 times.

Since 1961, the Fellowship has provided three working lifeboats to the station and also purchased three retired boats so that they can be displayed at the town's Mo Museum.

The displays at The Mo bear testament to the dedication of the Sheringham crews since the first private lifeboat The Augusta was launched in 1838, giving birth to a service that still plays an integral, and evolving role for that part of the coast.

And this year also marks six decades of service Trevor Holsey has given to the lifeboat station.

Trevor Holsey, a long-serving part of Sheringham's RNLI lifeboat station. - Credit: Chris Taylor

Mr Holsey has filled roles including second coxswain and deputy launch authority. He now manages and supports the operational activity of the station and mentors its crew.

He said he still enjoyed being involved with the station and continued to recognise its essential purpose.

Mr Holsey said: "Although the people, the boats and even the times have changed, the sea hasn’t, our dedicated crews still do the same job as I have seen over the last 60 years - saving life at sea."

Due to the end of Covid restrictions Sheringham's seafront RNLI boathouse and on-site shop will be open more regularly than in the previous two years.

The shop is aiming to re-open on May 1.