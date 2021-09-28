Person found following lifeboat search in north Norfolk

Published: 12:01 PM September 28, 2021

The Sheringham lifeboat was launched on Tuesday morning - Credit: Archant

A person was found on the shore at Kelling Hard following a lifeboat search.

Sheringham lifeboat was called to a location near Cley by Humber coastguard in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28.

The lifeboat launched at 1.06am and moved from Cley towards Sheringham to search for a person in the water.

The search was called off at 1.30am when crews found a person on the shore at Kelling Hard.

Crews stood down at 1.33am and returned to the station.