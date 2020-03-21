Search

Lifeboat called to help yacht with minor leak off north Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 10:27 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 21 March 2020

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Lifeboat crews were called to help a yacht taking on water off the north Norfolk coast.

Sheringham lifeboat The Oddfellows was launched on Friday, March 20, at 6.30pm, half a mile off the coast at Weybourne, between Sheringham and Wells.

A spokesperson said: “The Sheringham lifeboat was tasked by Humber Coastguard to intercept the yacht Traucer approximately half mile off Weybourne which appeared to be making heavy weather during her easterly passage.

“On arrival at the vessel the crew made VHF radio contact and were told the boat was stable although previously they had stemmed a minor leak.

“They assured the lifeboat crew that everyone was okay, the leak was stemmed, and they reported that they were proceeding to Wells.

“They were told by the lifeboat that they would not get into Wells harbour [that night].”

“This information was then passed on and the lifeboat stood down.”

The helmsman was David Hagan, assisted by crew Andy Trend, Liam Cooper and Steve Price, tractor driver Graham Brennan, and shore helpers Jamie Crisp, Steve Banks, Chris Wright and Kate Munro.

