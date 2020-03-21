Lifeboat called to help yacht with minor leak off north Norfolk coast

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Lifeboat crews were called to help a yacht taking on water off the north Norfolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheringham lifeboat The Oddfellows was launched on Friday, March 20, at 6.30pm, half a mile off the coast at Weybourne, between Sheringham and Wells.

A spokesperson said: “The Sheringham lifeboat was tasked by Humber Coastguard to intercept the yacht Traucer approximately half mile off Weybourne which appeared to be making heavy weather during her easterly passage.

“On arrival at the vessel the crew made VHF radio contact and were told the boat was stable although previously they had stemmed a minor leak.

You may also want to watch:

PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for annual lifeboat day in Sheringham.

“They assured the lifeboat crew that everyone was okay, the leak was stemmed, and they reported that they were proceeding to Wells.

“They were told by the lifeboat that they would not get into Wells harbour [that night].”

“This information was then passed on and the lifeboat stood down.”

The helmsman was David Hagan, assisted by crew Andy Trend, Liam Cooper and Steve Price, tractor driver Graham Brennan, and shore helpers Jamie Crisp, Steve Banks, Chris Wright and Kate Munro.