Sunny weather brought hundreds of people to Sheringham to celebrate the town's first lifeboat day since 2019.

The event was held on Sunday, August 21, and raised more than £2,000 for the RNLI - breaking all previous records for the gathering.

Chris Taylor, deputy senior helmsman, said: “We are so grateful to all of the volunteers and members of the public that came along yesterday to make this a such a fantastic Lifeboat Day.

"The station is indebted to the many businesses in town that supported us by donating wonderful prizes for the tombola and putting up posters in their windows.

"With the support of the town and visitors alike we can continue to offer a lifesaving service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and are truly grateful to all that help us provide such a great RNLI station for the town."

Mr Taylor gave special thanks to eight-year-old Elias Fenn, from Sheringham, who raised £130 selling painted pebbles.

He said Elias was "an inspirational young man and potential new crew member in a few years time."

During the day, crews demonstrated the capabilities of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat B818, called the Oddfellows, staging a mock rescue.

RNLI lifeguards and the Cromer lifeboat joined in the demonstration, in which 'stern-in' and net recovery methods were put on show.

The local HM Coastguard team put on a cliff rescue demonstration. The RNLI mascot Stormy Stan was out and about and children and adults competed to see who could throw a yellow welly the farthest in a 'welly wanging' contest.

A refreshments stall sold out of cakes provided by Trendies Café.

A 'teddy tombola', with more than 100 teddy bears, was also a big hit, as was another tombola with prizes donated by Sheringham businesses.

The Sheringham Shantymen drew a crowd with a performance of sea shanties, backed by sounds of the sea.

The event ended with the Sheringham Salvation Army band and members of the local churches joining forces for an annual lifeboat service.

There was a solo performance by the Connor Winston, from the Lighthouse church, and a reading by Sheringham’s mayor Peter Ratcliffe.

