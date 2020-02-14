Top UK wrestling talent to feature in charity show in aid of seriously ill youngster

Some of the country's top wrestling talent will be heading for the north Norfolk coast next month to battle it out in the ring in aid of an East Runton youngster with a rare form of brain cancer.

Starring Norfolk wrestling legends and former World Tag Team title holders Mike and Dave Waters, the event was the idea of Aylsham gym owner and former Cromer lifeboat crew member Charlie Davies.

After hearing about six-year-old Benny Pitcher, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour nearly a year ago, the one-time bodybuilder set about organising a charity show with the help of brothers Mike and Dave, who wrestle under the name of the UK Pitbulls.

"All three of us are bad guys in the ring, but, outside of it, we are actually quite nice people," former UK's Strongest Man title holder Dave said.

"We put the word out and we've got wrestlers coming from Southampton, Kings Lynn and Lincoln, and everyone has offered to waive their fee."

The event, which will run at Cromer Community Centre, will see Great Yarmouth heavyweight Big Joe defend his Big Top Wrestling championship title against Crusher Curtis, from Southampton, also featuring eight tag team duos, four of which will end the show with a eight-contestant 'fatal fourway' match.

Mr Davies, who, since taking up wrestling two years ago, has appeared in shows with the National Wrestling Alliance in America, will also be taking a turn in the ring, alongside flamboyant 20-stone Southampton wrestler Fearless Flatliner, the UK's only drag queen professional wrestler Priscilla, Queen of the Ring, and Jack Hammer, of King's Lynn who, at 16, is one of the youngest wrestlers in the county.

Proceeds from the show will go towards a £40,000 appeal to fit a purpose-built extension at Benny's home and to support Cromer Children's Charity and East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Mike, who first stepped into the wrestling ring more than 25 years ago, said: "We are hoping lots of people will come along and support Benny, we have tried to keep the prices low, it's suitable for all the family and it will be a great fun way to help a really good cause."

March Madness, with Big Top Wrestling, is at Cromer Community Centre on March 1. Doors open at 2pm for a 3pm start and tickets, priced £8, are available by phoning 07500 414947.