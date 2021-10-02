Norfolk panto to be streamed live across the UK

Published: 4:09 PM October 2, 2021

Schools across the nation will be joining the festive fun at a Norfolk pantomime again this year.

Last winter 252,000 primary school pupils enjoyed the fairytale action from the Rapunzel panto jointly staged at Sheringham Little Theatre and its partner venue, St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth.

Dressing up fun at last year’s event. - Credit: Supplied by SLT

They dressed up and sang along to the songs they had rehearsed beforehand, through a link with the Norfolk Music Hub, which promotes music-making among young people.

The panto was seen and heard in hundreds of schools across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and even a British school in Spain.

Children enjoying last year’s panto in the classroom. - Credit: Supplied by SLT

And the Hub and theatres are hoping for a repeat of that success with this year's panto production, Jack and Beanstalk, set to be livestreamed on December 16.

Krista Ribbons, the Hub's area manager, said: “Last year we initially aimed to beam it to 5000 pupils in Norfolk, but word got around and it took off."

“We had some amazing feedback from schools who said their children really enjoyed it, because in lockdown it was the only chance children had of enjoying some live panto fun as they could not get to the theatre.

“Even though the Covid situation has changed this winter there are still a lot of schools who cannot access live theatre, so we hope the day will be bigger and better.”

Debbie Thompson, director at both theatres, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Norfolk Music Hub again.

"Last year exceeded all expectations and we cannot wait to do it again this year."

For more information on how schools and home educated children can join in, visit www.norfolkmusichub.org.uk/site/jack-beanstalk-livestream-pantomime

The live theatre panto shows are on at St George’s from December 11-19 at 1pm and 5pm.

Little Theatre performances take place December 21-23 at 1pm and 5pm, Christmas Eve at 10am and 1pm and then at 1pm and 5pm for December 26-31. For tickets and prices visit www.stgeorgestheatre.com or call 01493 331484; or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call 01263 82234.







