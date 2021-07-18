News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Your Say: How best to spend a hot summer's day in Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 AM July 18, 2021   
We asked people in Sheringham how they liked to spend hot summer days. 

We asked people in Sheringham how they liked to spend hot summer days. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sunny weather has finally returned to our shores after a mild first half of July. For this week's 'Your Say', we asked people in Sheringham how they liked to spend hot summer days in Norfolk.

Dawn Gorman, 55, from North Walsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Dawn Gorman, 55, from North Walsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I'd sit on the beach if I could, but I'm working today. I like going on walks, and visiting beaches. Anywhere really, Yarmouth, Cromer, there are some great beaches in Norfolk." - Dawn Gorman, 55, North Walsham

Emma Lane, 46, from Sheringham. Picture: Danielle Booedn

Emma Lane, 46, from Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We like to walk to the seafront and have a coffee. There's a lot of places to have a drink with a good view. I also like walking around the market, getting fruit and veg, and there are some nice places to eat. We also like to go to Pretty Corner Woods." - Emma Lane, 46, Sheringham

Jeremy Lane, 47, from Sheringham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Jeremy Lane, 47, from Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Sheringham is great. I prefer it in the summer, because it's all about being outside. But having said that, before lockdown, the pubs were quite nice to be in. We go walking further along the coast as well." - Jeremy Lane, 47, Sheringham

Julie Wilson, 65, from Sheringham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Julie Wilson, 65, from Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"There are so many gorgeous beaches, and if you're not a beach person there's Cromer Pier, the woodlands, little cinemas and so many cafes. There's also the Priory Maze which is good if you're got children - you're really not stuck for things to do. I'd like to see a bowling alley and cinema in Sheringham, so the teenagers have got somewhere to hang out more. " - Julie Wilson, 65, Sheringham  

Al Wilson, 64, from Sheringham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Al Wilson, 64, from Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

"I'm a member of the golf club, so I play golf. Sheringham Golf Course is one of the top 100 in England. You stand up in the cliff and look one way and can see the windmill, and then see the steam train going past, and you could be in a different time. I also like to go up to Cley for the bird walk. Even in winter it's absolutely fabulous." - Al Wilson, 64, Sheringham

Frances Naden, 67, from Sheringham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Frances Naden, 67, from Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I like going to the beach, and the woods. My favourite beach is East Runton. We always go to Will's Plaice and we sit on the bench where the Lifeguard is and eat fish and chips. We've only lived in Sheringham for two years but have always holidayed in East Runton. I also like Wells beach, but at this time of year it's just too busy." - Frances Naden, 67, Sheringham

Most Read

  1. 1 'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44
  2. 2 New loo uses no water, power or chemicals
  3. 3 Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays
  1. 4 Drilling rig work off Norfolk coast sparks emergency calls to Coastguard
  2. 5 Punter launches petition backing local pub after noise complaints
  3. 6 'I'd cap second homes' - Q&A with Callum Ringer from Bodham
  4. 7 New £10,000 village sign unveiled to 'excite and endure'
  5. 8 Visitors flock to Norfolk's beaches on sun-soaked weekend
  6. 9 7 of the best circular walks on the Norfolk coast
  7. 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crashed UFO at a Mundesley quarry.

Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in at Brancaster. Picture: White Horse Inn

'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sunrise at Holkham Beach. Picture: Neal Trafankowski / iWitness24

Visit Norfolk

Norfolk beach named as one of Britain's best picnic spots

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus