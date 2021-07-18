Your Say: How best to spend a hot summer's day in Norfolk?
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Sunny weather has finally returned to our shores after a mild first half of July. For this week's 'Your Say', we asked people in Sheringham how they liked to spend hot summer days in Norfolk.
"I'd sit on the beach if I could, but I'm working today. I like going on walks, and visiting beaches. Anywhere really, Yarmouth, Cromer, there are some great beaches in Norfolk." - Dawn Gorman, 55, North Walsham
"We like to walk to the seafront and have a coffee. There's a lot of places to have a drink with a good view. I also like walking around the market, getting fruit and veg, and there are some nice places to eat. We also like to go to Pretty Corner Woods." - Emma Lane, 46, Sheringham
"Sheringham is great. I prefer it in the summer, because it's all about being outside. But having said that, before lockdown, the pubs were quite nice to be in. We go walking further along the coast as well." - Jeremy Lane, 47, Sheringham
"There are so many gorgeous beaches, and if you're not a beach person there's Cromer Pier, the woodlands, little cinemas and so many cafes. There's also the Priory Maze which is good if you're got children - you're really not stuck for things to do. I'd like to see a bowling alley and cinema in Sheringham, so the teenagers have got somewhere to hang out more. " - Julie Wilson, 65, Sheringham
You may also want to watch:
"I'm a member of the golf club, so I play golf. Sheringham Golf Course is one of the top 100 in England. You stand up in the cliff and look one way and can see the windmill, and then see the steam train going past, and you could be in a different time. I also like to go up to Cley for the bird walk. Even in winter it's absolutely fabulous." - Al Wilson, 64, Sheringham
"I like going to the beach, and the woods. My favourite beach is East Runton. We always go to Will's Plaice and we sit on the bench where the Lifeguard is and eat fish and chips. We've only lived in Sheringham for two years but have always holidayed in East Runton. I also like Wells beach, but at this time of year it's just too busy." - Frances Naden, 67, Sheringham
Most Read
- 1 'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44
- 2 New loo uses no water, power or chemicals
- 3 Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays
- 4 Drilling rig work off Norfolk coast sparks emergency calls to Coastguard
- 5 Punter launches petition backing local pub after noise complaints
- 6 'I'd cap second homes' - Q&A with Callum Ringer from Bodham
- 7 New £10,000 village sign unveiled to 'excite and endure'
- 8 Visitors flock to Norfolk's beaches on sun-soaked weekend
- 9 7 of the best circular walks on the Norfolk coast
- 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'